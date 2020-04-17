Clemson University cancels May graduation ceremonies due to virus outbreak

CLEMSON, SC (WBTW) – Clemson University has canceled May graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unfortunately, circumstances don’t make that possible this May. Rest assured, though, we are committed to recognizing the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 in a manner consistent with Clemson’s history and tradition,” President Jim Clements said in a email Friday. “I commit to all our May graduates that Clemson will have an on-campus graduation celebration in their honor either later this summer or in the fall, when it is safe for you and your families to be back on campus.”

“I am filled with deep pride over the accomplishments of our graduating students who have handled the last several weeks of their time as Clemson students with resolve, creativity and grace. They have persevered and responded like champions, in the very best spirit of our University,” Pres. Clemson also said. “At the same time, our pride is coupled with sadness and disappointment that we can’t celebrate their accomplishments in the traditional manner this May. Graduation at Clemson is truly special and I look forward each year to handing out diplomas and personally congratulating our new graduates on a job well done.”

“At Clemson, family comes first and we can’t wait to help celebrate our newest graduates as we have those who have come before them. The Class of 2020 will forever hold a special place in all our hearts for what it has accomplished in the face of unprecedented circumstances, and we intend to express our pride and joy over your achievements in a way that will be memorable,” added Pres. Clements. “We will share more details on our plans when they become available. In the meantime, our creative teams across the University also are hard at work preparing engaging ways to celebrate the achievements of our newest graduates this May through our online and social media channels, so stay tuned! My continued thanks go out to the entire Clemson Family for your support of our great University – and to all our students, finish strong!”

