CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC.

After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations in the show’s most recent visits in 2019 and 2020, ESPN is expected to once again emanate from its traditional location on Bowman Field on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to ClemsonTigers.com and Clemson social media channels throughout the week for additional information for those wishing to attend and participate in the broadcast.

Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s 30th overall appearance — and eighth home appearance (including Thursday editions) — on College GameDay. The 2022 season marks the 13th consecutive season that Clemson has played in at least one game featured on-site by College GameDay. The Tigers are 18-11 all-time when playing in College GameDay’s featured contest, including a 14-4 record in College GameDay appearances since the start of the 2016 season.

College GameDay’s most recent visit to Clemson came in 2020 in advance of No. 1 Clemson’s 42-17 defeat of No. 7 Miami (Fla.). The show emanated from the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming broadcast will be Clemson’s first time hosting the traditional Saturday morning show on Bowman Field since 2016, prior to Clemson’s classic 42-36 victory against No. 3 Louisville.

College GameDay made its first appearance in Clemson prior to the Tigers’ 31-7 win against Georgia Tech in 2006. Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay on-campus.

COURTESY CLEMSON ATHLETICS