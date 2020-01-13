Clemson relaxes alcohol rules for national title party

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – The city surrounding Clemson University is again relaxing its open container of alcohol laws for a street party as the school’s football team plays in the national championship game Monday night.

City of Clemson Police say they will close downtown streets at 5 p.m. and set up viewing screens as Clemson takes on LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Police say rules prohibiting open containers of alcohol will be lifted in the party area, but outside alcohol cannot be brought in.

Police say the party and the suspension of the open container law ends at midnight.