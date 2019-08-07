Clemson football Fan Day set for Sunday

Clemson will hold its annual Football Fan Day on Sunday, Aug. 11 in Memorial Stadium. All Clemson football student-athletes and Head Coach Dabo Swinney will be available for autographs beginning at 2:30 p.m. The event will end promptly at 5 p.m. Fan Day is free and open to the public.

Fans are permitted to enter through gates 1, 5, 9, 10 and 13. Autograph books are available for the first 5,000 fans 18 years of age or younger and football posters are available at all gates. The Ticket Office and IPTAY Office will be open from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. on the southeast side of Littlejohn Coliseum at the Burton Gallery for those wishing to purchase tickets or for those with questions concerning their donation or parking.

A few other notes on the festivities:

Please note autographs are limited to one item per player.

The National Championship Trophy will be available for fan photos.

Coca-Cola will provide free water and soft drinks for attendees. Concessions and novelties will also be available for purchase.

The National Championship game will play on Pawvision for fans to enjoy inside the stadium.

Clemson student-athletes will be positioned on the concourse level throughout the stadium. There will be separate lines for each position.

Recommended entry points for each position:

Running Backs: Gate 1

Offensive Line: Gate 1

Wide Receivers: Gate 9

Quarterbacks: Gate 13

Tight Ends: Gate 1

Defensive Line: Gate 9

Linebackers: Gate 5

Defensive Backs / Safeties: Gate 5

Special Teams: Gate 1

Coach Swinney: Gate 10 (Visitors Tunnel)

The Tiger: Gate 9

The Trophy: Gate 9

Lines will be monitored by event staff and will be cut-off at appropriate times. It is important to note that it is very difficult to get all of players’ autographs in the allotted time.

Free public parking is available in Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, Jervey Meadows, Lot 10, McFadden, Lot 3A, and East Beach. ADA parking is available with a state-issued permits at Lot C-7 (North Stadium Lot). Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be patient, as the full traffic and parking plan utilized during regular season games will not be in effect.

