AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – The city of Aiken will be hosting its annual Aiken Art Walk during Masters week.

Starting Tuesday, April 5th, Historic Downtown Aiken, the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department, the City of Aiken Arts Commission, and Aiken Downtown Development Association will present this annual event.

According to the press release, emerging and established visual and performing artists, farmers and artisans, arts organizations, locals, and tourists come together as they enjoy the musical talents of street side performers while perusing pop-up shops of 40 gifted artisans.

Organizers say the downtown shops will be open late, and the admission is free.

The Aiken Art Walk will take place from 5-8 P.M.

Organizers add that attendance averages 1,500 patrons.

If there are any visual artists, farmers, artisans, or arts organizations interested in participating in the Aiken Art Walk, to please call 803-293-7846 for more information or visit the website here.