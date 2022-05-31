DORCHESTER COUNTY, South Carolina (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a child, 4, was injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.

Trooper Nick Pye said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Dorchester Manor Boulevard near Ashley Phosphate Road.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Details about the vehicle involved in the Monday afternoon crash were not provided.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.