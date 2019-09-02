Charleston homeowners prepare for Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA/WJBF) – In Charleston at the battery, homeowners are already boarding up their homes, not taking any chances with Hurricane Dorian.

We spoke to one homeowner who tells us with every hurricane they just get better at protecting their homes from the storm.

“We always get better. We have more pumps underneath the house. We have these flood gates. We have pumps inside. That’s about the best we can do right now,” says Leo Chiagkouris.

The city of Charleston is opening up all the parking garages so people can park their cars for free in case there is flooding.