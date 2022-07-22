CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy.

Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were not properly entered into the system.

After conducting a preliminary internal review, the center did not find any emergency 9-1-1 calls were mishandled.

“Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center plays a critical role in public safety for Charleston County Government and most importantly, for the community,” said Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson. “Not only does building and maintaining trust matter, but also ensuring that the public’s confidence in our 9-1-1 emergency system remains paramount to public safety. We have zero tolerance for any employee who fails to perform their duties in a manner that risks public safety or the safety of our citizens. Immediate and appropriate action will always be taken in these types of incidents.”

Watson went on to say, “We have an incredible team of professional 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicators who work tirelessly and are committed to serving and protecting our community. This one employee’s action is not a reflection of our center’s commitment to excellence.”

No other details were provided.