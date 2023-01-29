LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) — A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver lost control of their car on East Jerry Road near the intersection with Brown Road around midnight.

According to troopers, the truck driver overcorrected and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on.

Troopers said the crash killed the driver of the truck. The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the pickup truck’s driver as Taylor Tisdale, 18. The coroner’s office said Tisdale was a Clinton High School student and played for the Red Devil Football Team.

“The Laurens District 56 family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our high school seniors,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said in a statement. “There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need.”

Laurens County School District 56 confirmed that Tisdale was a member of the 2022 Red Devils Football Team.

“Words fall short while trying to express my emotions for the sudden loss of Taylor Tisdale,” Coach Corey Fountain said. “His smile and positive attitude often impacted his teammates and will be greatly missed.”

LCSD 56 said Clinton High School will have special counseling services available for staff and students in the coming week.

“Taylor will be greatly missed. His smile lit up every room he entered,” Dr. Martha Brothers, the principal of Clinton High School said.

This tragic incident was one of 5 traffic fatalities that happened in the Upstate in less than 24 hours. Two of those being in Spartanburg County, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said while there are many reasons for accidents, sometimes the most tragic are the least expected.

“If you get too busy tied up in day-to-day, sometimes the next day won’t be around for you and that’s what we’d like everybody to remember,” said Clevenger.

He said even though this weekend was devastating, he still has hope it isn’t a sign for the rest of the year’s numbers.

Now he and his team are urging the public to use this as a reminder to stay cautious.

“We’re asking the motoring public to be very cautious when driving to make sure they are paying attention, not looking at their phone, obeying the speed limit,” said Clevenger.