ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a car accident in Orangeburg County.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. August 19 on the US 21 Bypass at Highway 33, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Judd Jones

The victim died when the car left the roadway and hit a pole, said authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released.