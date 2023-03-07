HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The only living son of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted last week of brutally murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul, filed a police report Sunday claiming he is being stalked.

Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend, Brooklyn, told police Sunday morning that photos of them inside their house appeared in a New York Post article that day. They reviewed Ring doorbell camera footage and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside the residence around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The sheriff’s office said they would send extra patrols and told Buster to note any suspicious activities.

Around 11:00 a.m., Buster’s girlfriend contacted BCSO and said they “were being followed by ‘the media’ in a grey Chevrolet SUV.”

A deputy patrolling the area saw the SUV speeding and making an improper lane change. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and saw a bag in the front seat “similar to a camera bag.”

The driver received a warning for the traffic violations and was released.