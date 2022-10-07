BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday.

Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an old wooden canoe until human remains were discovered upon further inspection.

The boater contacted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who then contacted the coroner’s office. Both agencies, along with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, went out on the Wando River on Friday to further investigate the discovery.

“We did identify bones that we did recover, some long bones … it looks like it’s an old wooden casket that is rotted, it’s been in that environment for many, many years,” said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.

Coroner Oliver said the bones will be examined by an anthropologist to determine how old they are.