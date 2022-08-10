COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bond revocation hearing has been scheduled for Curtis Smith, the alleged accomplice of disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that the hearing will take place Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Smith was accused of shooting Murdaugh in September of 2021 as part of a scheme orchestrated by Murdaugh himself to secure a life insurance policy for his only living son, Buster.

In June of 2022, Smith was further embroiled in the Murdaugh controversy as he and Murdaugh were indicted on multiple drug and financial charges.

Judge Clifton Newman granted Smith a $250,000 surety bond on those charges.

Newman will preside over the bond revocation hearing as well.