Boil Water Advisory in Edgefield County, South Carolina

(EDGEFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina) – The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority is advising a boil water advisory.

According to officials, customers located in and around the areas listed below are to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

The areas impacted include:

-Bergan Place

-Dietrich Lane

-Journey Run

-Otto Run

-Durts Drive

-Gustav Court

-Gerhard Ridge

-Langfuhr Way

-Bridle Path Road

-Macklin Lane

-Longstreet Crossing

-Cooper Mill Road

-Claridge Street

-Blair Drive

-Bowdin Court

-Kenilworth Drive

-Bonhil Street

-Conner Street

-Preston Court

-Adams Branch Road

-Lines Bar Drive

-Adamsville Spring Road

-Stave Court

-Woodstone Way

-Oakbrook Drive

-Rippling Creek Lane

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a main line water leak on Dietrich Lane that cause the pressure to drop in this area.

Water service has been restored to all location except a portion of Dietrich Lane.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.