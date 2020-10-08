Boil water advisory for some Valley Public Service Authority customers

S.C. (WJBF) – Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System that reside on Easy Street will have an interruption in services for system repairs.
Once repairs are finished and service is resorted, customers need to boil their water vigorously before consuming for one full minute.
If you have any questions, please contact the Valley Public Service Authority Water System at 803-593-205.
