Boil water advisory for some Valley Public Service Authority customers

South Carolina News
Posted: / Updated:
boil water_118726

S.C. (WJBF) – Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System that reside on Easy Street will have an interruption in services for system repairs.

Once repairs are finished and service is resorted, customers need to boil their water vigorously before consuming for one full minute.

If you have any questions, please contact the Valley Public Service Authority Water System at 803-593-205.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories