EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority, all customers located in and around the area of Bergan Place should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The areas impacted include:

Dietrich Lane

Journey Run

Otto Run

Durts Drive

Gustav Court

Gerhard Ridge

Langfuhr Way

Bridle Path Road

Macklin Lane

Longstreet Crossing

Cooper Mill Road

Claridge Street

Blair Drive

Bowdin Court

Kenilworth Drive

Bonhil Street

Conner Street

Preston Court

Adams Branch Road

Lines Bar Drive

Adamsville Spring Road

Stave Court

Woodstone Way

Oakbrook Drive

Rippling Creek Lane

A main line water leak on Dietrich Lane caused the pressure to drop in this area. Water service has been restored to all locations except a portion of Dietrich Lane.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.