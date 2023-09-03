EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority, all customers located in and around the area of Bergan Place should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.
The areas impacted include:
- Dietrich Lane
- Journey Run
- Otto Run
- Durts Drive
- Gustav Court
- Gerhard Ridge
- Langfuhr Way
- Bridle Path Road
- Macklin Lane
- Longstreet Crossing
- Cooper Mill Road
- Claridge Street
- Blair Drive
- Bowdin Court
- Kenilworth Drive
- Bonhil Street
- Conner Street
- Preston Court
- Adams Branch Road
- Lines Bar Drive
- Adamsville Spring Road
- Stave Court
- Woodstone Way
- Oakbrook Drive
- Rippling Creek Lane
A main line water leak on Dietrich Lane caused the pressure to drop in this area. Water service has been restored to all locations except a portion of Dietrich Lane.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.
The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.