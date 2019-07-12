Boil water advisory for McCormick County

McCormick, SC (WJBF) – Residents of McCormick, SC including the Lost Wilderness Area are under a boil water advisory.

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advise all residents of the Lost Wilderness area to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming.

Residents should also throw out any ice that was made from the contaminated water.

Dirt or debris may have entered the system due to a line break in the Lost Wilderness Area.

This boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

If you have any questions, please contact the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department at 864-852-2807.