Boil water advisory for customers of Valley Public Service Authority

Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System that experienced an interruption in their water service, or low pressure due to a main break on July 6th need to vigorously boil their water for one minute.

The following areas have been affected: Old Cherokee Drive, Parker Drive, Chinaberry Drive, and Oakdale Drive.

There has been no confirmed contamination. However, because of the break, potential contamination may exist.

Please boil water before consuming, and throw out any ice made from the water.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to resolve the issue.

If you have any question, please call (803) 593-2053.