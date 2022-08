LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body recovered at Lake Murray is believed to be that of 31-year-old Terrance Butler.

Local DNR officers made the recovery around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Dreher Island State Park.

Butler was reported missing July 31st.

Butler’s niece Tierra said he was on a boat with friends on Lake Murray Sunday when he fell overboard.

Family members say Butler was a loving father who was in the National Guard and worked at the Department of Juvenile Justice.