McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – The body of a missing Abbeville man was found in McCormick, just yards away from the Abbeville County line.

The remains of 23-year-old Adam Harvey were found on February 12.

Harvey was reported missing on September 11, 2021.

His body was found by the owner of the property who was out hunting.

Preliminary reports state no blunt force trauma was found and that the cause of death remains unknown.

No arrest or suspects have been named.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.