EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina have identified a body that was found beside a road earlier this month.

The State reports Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall identified the deceased as 41-year-old Alvin W. Sumpter, of Summerville.

His body was found Dec. 19 on the side of Sanibel Lane near Saginaw Drive in Eutawville after getting a tip from a passerby.

The coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology reports to help determine a cause of death.