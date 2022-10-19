GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW announced Wednesday morning it will invest $1.7 billion to build a new facility in the Upstate and electric vehicles in the United States.

$1 billion of the new investment will prepare the Spartanburg plant for the production of battery vehicles in the United States.

The additional $700 million will be invested in building a new high-voltage battery assembly in Woodruff.

Along with the investment, BMW signed an agreement with Envision AESC for the supply of battery cells for the Spartanburg plant.