Bill filed by SC lawmakers would regulate lobbying at local level

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Right now, the people paid to influence your locally elected officials are not required to register as lobbyists in South Carolina.

Anyone doing this at the state level must register as a lobbyist.

Representative Seth Rose (D-Richland) and others filed a bill that would change that.

“This is something that has been important for a long time. There are certain issues that come up that highlight the need for this to be done.” Rep. Rose also filed a similar bill in 2019.

The legislation would require anyone lobbying at the local level to follow the same procedures and rules if they were lobbying at the State House. Any individual or group lobbying at the State House has to register with the State Ethics Commission.

Rep. Rose said this would increase openness and transparency at the local level. He said, “A city council may have 7 members. A county council may have 11 members. So literally a handful of people may direct millions of dollars towards something or an entity.”

Rep. Rose’s bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee last year. No word on if lawmakers will hold a hearing on that legislation before the end of session.

During his State of the State Address last month, Governor Henry McMaster told the General Assembly, “The public should know who is getting paid to influence decisions made by county, municipal, or school board officials. These paid advocates should be required to register with the State Ethics Commission as lobbyists, just like those who are paid to lobby the legislature.”

His office said for the last five years the governor has proposed this in his Executive Budget sent to lawmakers. This year, the Governor is also suggesting lawmakers double the State Ethics Commission’s budget.