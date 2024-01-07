BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Beech Island Water District has issued a boil water advisory for some parts of the area due to a main break.

The advisory affects the areas of Foreman Drive, Steinek Drive, Virginia Hill Court, Bennett Farm Road and Will Allen Drive.

Although there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, because of loss of pressure the potential for contamination exists.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, customers in the listed areas are advised to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking/cooking until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from the water which has not been boiled should not be used.

If customers have any questions concerning this notice, contact the Beach Island Water District during office hours at 803-827-1004.