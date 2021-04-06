Beech Island community searching for missing dog

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – A community-wide search is underway for Ruby, a black and white dog, who has been missing since Monday. She and her owner, Alex, were in a three-car crash early that morning on the 1200 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road near the South Carolina-Georgia state line. Alex was rushed to the hospital, but first responders found no sign of ruby at the scene.

Ruby has been spotted several times near the scene of the crash. Her family believes she may be hurt. A long leash is attached to her collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dana Hope Robinson on Facebook.