Barnwell County receives $750,000 for new arena

Barnwell, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Senator Brad Hutto will present Barnwell County with a $750,000 check on Tuesday.

The check will assist in funding a multi-purpose arena. State funding will be given by South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Hutto Said, “The Barnwell County legislative Delegation worked together to secure this funding to jump start the county’s effort to provide a facility that will greatly enhance the community’s ability to attract quality events to the area”.

The facility will host live stock events, 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America programs, concerts, family reunions, and weddings.

After visiting the construction of an arena in Statesboro, officials were able to fine tune their own plans for the arena. A study is underway to determine whether or not the arena will be able to benefit the local community.

A sub group of the Barnwell parks and recreation committee are interviewing companies that have placed bids to conduct the feasibility study.

After the committee picks the top bidder, the recreation committee will give its selection to the City Council for approval.