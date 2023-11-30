BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Barnwell announced the cancellation of its Christmas parade and celebration due to the threat of rain.

Here’s what’s written on their Facebook page:

We are disappointed to announce that this year’s City of Barnwell Christmas Celebration and Parade scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd has been cancelled due to a high probability of rain. We are unable to reschedule the parade due to scheduling conflicts with other surrounding communities. We will have a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 7th at 5:30 PM on the circle by City Hall.

Barnwell’s event is one of a few that have either been rescheduled or cancelled.