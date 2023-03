BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A man from Bamberg County is making his hometown proud.

The American Idol contestant is going to Hollywood.

Warren Peay auditioned in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie Sunday night.

All 3 judges said yes.

Katy Perry described Pee as the quote- “Christian Chris Stapleton”.

American Idol airs every Sunday night on WJBF starting at 8pm eastern.