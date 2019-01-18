Automotive Glass Company Creating 70 Jobs in South Carolina
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (AP) - A company that makes automotive glass says it will create up to 70 new jobs in South Carolina.
Gov. Henry McMaster's office said Fuyao North America will spend $16 million on the project to set up a processing center in Fountain Inn.
Fuyao group makes automotive glass for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers.
The city administrator said he thinks Fuyao North America was attracted by Fountain Inn's easy access to the interstate, downtown Greenville and Columbia.
Hiring is expected to start in the next few weeks.
