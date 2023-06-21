COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities are still looking for fugitive Jeroid Price.

The FBI Columbia Field Office announced that they are offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading up to Price’s arrest.

Authorities with the field office say this is a separate reward from others being offered by other law enforcement agencies.

According to authorities, a federal arrest warrant was issued on June 7th in the U.S. District Court District of South Carolina for the Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution in response to a South Carolina Supreme Court bench warrant issued in April after Price was released early in a 35-year prison sentence for murder.

Authorities say Price had been serving his sentence at a New Mexico prison before his release.

According to earlier reports, the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered Price to return and serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Investigators say that Price’s current location is unknown by law enforcement, but he has ties to New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and New Mexico.

The FBI is advising the public that if Price is spotted, please use caution.

The public can call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.