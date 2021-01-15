Augusta University responds to S.C. State Senator’s request for vaccine distribution help

(WJBF) – South Carolina state Senator, Tom Young tells NewsChannel 6, the Palmetto State has reached out to Augusta University for assistance when it comes to vaccine distribution in Aiken.

We reached out to AU about Senator Young’s comment and they tell us: Vaccine allocations are made by each state for the residents that live there, and once AU receives approval as well as vaccine from the state of South Carolina, they will readily assist with the inoculating of South Carolina residents.

Augusta University adds, though there is no specific timeline they are hopeful that they could expand vaccination efforts to the entire community very soon.