Armed robbery suspect wanted in Lexington, SC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Lexington PD is searching for 18-year-old Desmond Quiana Hampton in reference to an armed robbery.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Hampton and an accomplice, who was already arrested, robbed someone at gunpoint at an apartment complex off of Park Rd. They stole $300 and fled the scene.

According to the press release,

Desmond Hampton is a slender blank male with an approximate height of 6’1″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has a heart tattoo under his right eye, the words “D6IX” tattooed by his left eye, and a kiss lips tattoo on the left side of his neck.

He is wanted for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Hampton is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569.