Armed and dangerous man in custody after escaping police in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An armed and dangerous man is in custody after escaping police in Columbia Wednesday.

We previously reported that Daniel Hill III was in custody before escaping from the back of an ambulance.

After escaping the ambulance, deputies said Hill III stole a 2005 Ford 350 pickup truck.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter page, Hill III was picked up in the Red Bank area by someone in this silver SUV. The truck was recovered near Sunset Drive and I-20 at a location off Southwood Drive in Red Bank.

On Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said SWAT was available to confirmed that Hill III was inside of a home on Lawrence Road still in hand cuffs.

Shortly after talking to Hill III through the window, SWAT entered the house and took Hill III into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Hill III was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a handgun by certain persons unlawful, distribution of meth, assaulting a police officer, unlawful taking of a weapon from a police officer, grand larceny and two counts of escape.