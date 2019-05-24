Anderson woman accused of killing her 2-week-old daughter
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 23-year-old mother has been charged in the death of her 2-week-old daughter.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said Paisleigh Lollis was found dead by her parents in their Anderson home on Feb. 12.
The coroner says Brianna Lollis was charged with homicide by child abuse earlier this week after authorities reviewed the results of several tests on the baby's body and the results of an investigation into the child's death.
Authorities did not release any details about how the baby died.
It wasn't known if Lollis had a lawyer.
