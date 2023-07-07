AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Edgefield Hwy in Aiken, was damaged by a fire Thursday evening, July 6, 2023.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

The American Red Cross wants you to enjoy a fun-packed, safe holiday and offers these tips you can follow over the upcoming holiday

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.

If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”