ALLENDALE, Sc. (WJBF) – After a report of shots fired, the Allendale Police Department was called to the area of East Railroad avenue and Albecon street.

According to the Allendale Police Department Facebook page, upon arrival officers from the Allendale Police Department and Allendale County Sheriffs Department found that a residence and a vehicle had received damages from gun fire.

During their investigation, they discovered that one person was taken by personal vehicle, to an area hospital for treatment.

Chief Sullivan of the Allendale Police Department, has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting incident.