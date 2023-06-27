COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A little more than five months after striking down a six-week abortion ban, the Supreme Court of South Carolina will decide whether a new, similar ban is constitutional.

The six-week ban, signed into law in May, was immediately challenged and is temporarily blocked.

Tuesday morning, the state Supreme Court listened to arguments for over an hour. Attorneys for abortion providers and the state spent time laying out their case and answering questions from justices.

Asked Justice John Kittredge: “I want you to pinpoint exactly the material differences between the 2021 act and this court’s decision in January and the 2023 act and tells us how those reported differences impact our analysis under Article 1 Section 10?”

Attorneys for the state argued lawmakers made enough changes in the law to stand this constitutional challenge.

Assistant Deputy Solicitor General Thomas Hydrick said there are three key differences in the 2023 version of the law. First, the General Assembly repealed the ‘informed choice’ finding in the 2021 law, changed the definition of clinically diagnosable pregnancy and contraceptives.

“It shows the General Assembly was actively considering the question you identified Justice Few in your concurring opinion and that was, can a women even know she is pregnant and does she have enough to terminate her pregnancy,” Hydrick said.

Attorneys for abortion providers in South Carolina argued since the law is essentially the same as the 2021 ban, the court should rule like it did in January.

“All that we’re asking the court to do is not to create arbitrary line drawing further into pregnancy but look at this court’s precedent in Planned Parenthood 1 and rule that a six-week ban is an unreasonable invasion of privacy,” said Catherine Humphreville.

It’s unclear how soon justices could rule on the case. It took them about three months to announce a decision last time around.

Abortion remains legal in South Carolina up to about 22 weeks into a pregnancy.