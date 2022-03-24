BEAUFORT, South Carolina (WCBD) – If you are looking for a quick getaway, three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022, including Aiken, which came in at #10.

Southern Living said the “equestrian town looks something from a postcard,” noting its long-running Aiken Horse Show.

“It’s a place where you can saddle up and go for a trail ride, get cozy in gracious inns and bed-and-breakfasts, and enjoy the general splendor of the landscape,” the magazine said.

Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry gem “studded with moss-hung oaks” and full of coastal charm.

The coastal town boasts beautiful waterways perfect for kayaking, paddling, boating, or fishing. It also served as the setting for the 1983 Kevin Kline and Glenn Close movie, ‘The Big Chill.’

Travelers Rest, located north of Greenville, ranked #12 on Southern Living’s list. The town is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and offers myriad outdoor activities, from biking the Swamp Rabbit Trail to hiking the rolling hills.

“Fun boutiques for browsing and several great restaurants for ordering memorable meals round out the in-town offerings,” Southern Living said.

Looking for a spot outside of South Carolina? You can see the full list by clicking here.