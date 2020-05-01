Aiken County Superintendent releases special message on 2020 high school graduations

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Superintendent, King Laurence released a special message Friday regarding 2020 High School graduations.

Aiken County Public Schools families, in considering alternative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020 during this pandemic, we surveyed our graduating seniors, their families, and friends for their input and ideas. We are certainly grateful that more than 2,000 individuals provided feedback and we appreciate the innovative and very thoughtful ideas shared.

Many of you suggested an option of each high school hosting ceremonies in their own football stadiums with strict social distancing protocols in place, limited guests, and virtual streaming. In discussion with our high school principals, we believe that suggestion to be the best option to celebrate this year’s graduates while protecting their safety.

Additional details on each high school’s individual ceremony are forthcoming, but we can share that all high schools will host their graduation in their own football stadiums on the previously designated dates of June 4th and 5th. All ceremonies will be held at 10:00 a.m.

Please note that due to COVID-19, additional precautions will be implemented and strictly enforced. In an effort to ensure social distancing and meet the state department’s recommended guidelines, each graduate will receive two tickets and tickets will be required for admittance into the stadiums. All ceremonies will also be live-streamed and recorded.

We look forward to honoring our seniors through these official ceremonies as we continue to explore additional opportunities to celebrate the Class of 2020.