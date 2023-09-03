#UPDATE | Richard E. Turner has been located and is safe.

Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Deputies are currently in the 200 block of Pine Acres Road in Windsor searching for 86-year-old Richard E. Turner.

According to authorities, the family reported him missing around 10:30 am.

He is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen by his family around 9:00 pm last night wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans with a blue shirt.

He is described as being 5’11” tall, approximately 143 lbs, gray hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that he is walking.

If anyone has any information or a sighting, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.