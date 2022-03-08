AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A traffic accident on Banks Mill Road in Aiken has left one man dead.

The crash occurred Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3:33 pm on the 4200 block of Banks Mill

Road, Aiken.

The victim, 68-year-old David L. Hass, was the unrestrained driver of a 2023 Mini BMW that was traveling south on Banks Mill Road. He crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2016 Lexus head-on.

Hass was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The driver of the Lexus

was unharmed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.