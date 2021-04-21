Aiken county brush fire near Trolley Run Station neighborhood

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department is working to suppress a brush fire in the Trolley Run Station Subdivision along an unoccupied stretch of Anmore Court .

Aiken Public Safety is also on scene.

GVW Fire Department and other agencies in the area have been circulating the current alert from the South Carolina Forestry Commission that has designated a Red Flag Fire Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, April 21st and 22nd.

The alert went into effect this morning at 7 a.m.

Current weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire, according to the SC Forestry Commission, with the weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service is predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph during this time.

The Forestry Commission is strongly encouraging citizens to postpone any outdoor burning until the alert is lifted.