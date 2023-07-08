AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman, who was involved in a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, the collision occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Salley Road at South Dixie Road.

The victim was a passenger in a SUV that was struck by a Ford van. The victim was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

The drivers of the SUV and the Ford van were transported to the hospital in critical condition.