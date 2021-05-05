Aiken City Council pass resolution to rescind face covering ordinance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken City Council voted 4-3 in favor of doing away with the mask mandate Wednesday evening.

A release from the City of Aiken stated,

On November 19, 2020, The City of Aiken adopted Ordinance No. 11192020 – “An Ordinance Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in Retail and Commercial Establishments Which are Open to the Public.” Additionally, the ordinance from November 19 stated: “This Ordinance shall automatically expire upon the issuance of a Resolution by the Council of the City of Aiken declaring that COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of its citizens or the Governor’s Executive Orders declaring a State of Emergency exists in South Carolina due to COVID-19 are not renewed, whichever event is earlier.”

The mandate will end effective Thursday, April 6, 2021 at 6:00 am. The decision was made after reviewing the declining number of COVID-19 cases reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as well as the number of people who have completed vaccinations.

