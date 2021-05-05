Aiken City Council pass resolution to rescind face covering ordinance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken City Council voted 4-3 in favor of doing away with the mask mandate Wednesday evening.
A release from the City of Aiken stated,
On November 19, 2020, The City of Aiken adopted Ordinance No. 11192020 – “An Ordinance Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in Retail and Commercial Establishments Which are Open to the Public.” Additionally, the ordinance from November 19 stated: “This Ordinance shall automatically expire upon the issuance of a Resolution by the Council of the City of Aiken declaring that COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of its citizens or the Governor’s Executive Orders declaring a State of Emergency exists in South Carolina due to COVID-19 are not renewed, whichever event is earlier.”
The mandate will end effective Thursday, April 6, 2021 at 6:00 am. The decision was made after reviewing the declining number of COVID-19 cases reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as well as the number of people who have completed vaccinations.
According to the release,
The City of Aiken encourages all of its citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations and continue to comply with effective “social distancing” practices. This Resolution shall not be interpreted to prohibit individual businesses from requiring their employees, customers, and visitors to wear masks at their place of business.