PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother is holding on to hope 25 years after her son went missing in the Upstate.

Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age progression photo of what he could look like today.

Jason Knapp, 20 years old at the time, was last seen at his university apartment in Clemson on April 12, 1998. He was studying mechanical engineering.

The night before his disappearance, Jason was last seen by his roommates leaving their apartment complex.

On April 21, 1998, authorities found Knapp’s car abandoned about thirty miles from campus at Table Rock State Park in Pickens. Despite extensive searches conducted by law enforcement, there was no sight of him.

To remember him and his legacy, Knapp’s mother, Deborah Boogher, created a scrapbook filled with photographs, mementos and belongings of his.

Anyone with information about Knapp’s disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.