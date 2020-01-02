Affidavit: Man burned apartment after getting eviction note

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man is accused of starting the new year by setting fire to an apartment complex that served him with an eviction notice on New Year’s Eve.

News outlets report Forrest Lavery West was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson. Authorities were alerted to the burning North Charleston apartment complex about an hour into the new year, according to an affidavit.

It says witnesses told authorities that West had been screaming about burning the building down and getting its owner some insurance money. West says he dropped a lighter and accidentally started the fire that displaced 16 people. No injuries were reported.