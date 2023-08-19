AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that has claimed the life of an Aiken man.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident occurred Friday night, at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Pine Log Road at Dixie Clay Road.

The driver of a 1981 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on Pine Log Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left, then back to the right causing the truck to overturn, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Michael B. Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis is pending.