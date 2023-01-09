TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA/WJBF) — A man has been arrested following a shooting at an intersection that killed a 76-year-old woman.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call regarding a shooting on Saturday around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a passenger in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Betty Diane Amick of Travelers Rest, S.C., was soon pronounced dead at a nearby location, according to the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Deputies said 26-year-old Jonathan Brock Luben shot into the vehicle containing Amick, striking her. The shooting resulted in Amick’s death.

Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault & battery.

Luben was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.