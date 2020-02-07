83 roads closed across South Carolina

S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports eighty-three road closures statewide.

Most of the damage appears to be in the Upstate region. According to SCDOT, less than a dozen roads will need major repairs. The rest of the roads should be open after the water clears.

Crews will work through the night and tomorrow to open access to roads and assess further damage.

Drivers should be cautious driving and should not drive through flooded roadways or drive around barricades.

The roads below require major repairs: