COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven was a lucky number for South Carolina lottery players on Christmas Day.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday that thousands of ‘Pick 3’ players celebrated on Christmas with triple sevens were drawn.

“12,125 winning straight plays won with 7 – 7 – 7 in the Sunday, December 25 evening drawing,” lottery officials said. “Depending on the price paid for the ticket, Pick 3 winners took home either $250 or $500 per play.”

The total payout was just over $3 million.

Lottery officials said triple number combinations are among the most popular played sequences. Sunday’s drawing produced 10 times the number of winds compared to the week prior.

Officials said this is the fourteenth time 7 – 7 – 7 has been drawn by the lottery.